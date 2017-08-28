HANSEN, Graham Donald.

of Palmerston North (formerly of Mt. Bruce) unexpectedly but peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, on 24th August 2017. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Lyn. Much loved father and father in law of Denise and Dave Gibbons; Phil and Cushla; Tracey and Tony Rowe. Cherished Grandad of Olivia, Deanna, Saraya, Ryan, Jack, and Sam and great grandad to Fletcher. Dearly loved brother and brother in law of Fay and Sinclair; Gail and Stewart and loved by all his extended family. Messages to Hansen family c/- P.O.Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441.

A Celebration of Graham’s life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North on Thursday 31st August 2017 at 10.30am. Cremation to be private.