HAMILTON, Grahame Gordon (Kojak).

HAMILTON,

Grahame Gordon (Kojak).

Of Carterton.

On 4th September 2017 peacefully in the presence of family at Wairarapa Hospital. Aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Frances. Loved father and father-in-law of Joanne and Avon Bengston, and Noel (deceased). Loved Grandad and hunting mentor of Jordan, Levi, and Harley. Loved brother of Terry, Lou, Butch and Greg and a loved brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.

A service for Grahame will be held at the Parkvale Deerstalkers Hall, Cnr Para and Nix Roads, Parkvale, Carterton on Wednesday 6th September 2017 at 1.00pm followed by private cremation. Messages to the Hamilton family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or left on Grahame’s tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz