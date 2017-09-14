Greytown shopping tour launches

A new day tour designed to encourage visitors to Greytown from Wellington launched this week.

Graeme Ransom, who recently relocated to the Wairarapa after operating the successful Round Waiheke Tours on Waiheke Island in Auckland for seven years, launched Country Village Heaven Greytown Tours on Thursday.

The full day tour includes return train transfers from Wellington, a shopping experience in Greytown, a two-course lunch showcasing Wairarapa produce and wine, a wine tasting in Martinborough, and a visit to Featherston before returning to Wellington.

“I’m launching the Greytown tour this spring, just in time for the warmer months and to bring visitors to all three South Wairarapa towns – the only tour that does this,” Mr Ransom said.

“It is designed to be a relaxing day out, guiding visitors through one of the prettiest towns in the country which is an absolute shopping gem as well as tasting amazing local food and wine along the way.”

Mr Ransom will greet visitors off the train at Woodside Station on the outskirts of Greytown in his 20-seat coach.

He will be the primary “face and voice” of the business but will also be joined by his friend and Greytown resident Nick Theobold in hosting the guided tours.

Tour passengers will receive a Greytown map featuring the location of the town’s distinctive boutiques and visit some of Greytown’s “hidden gems” including Italian ceramic studio Oggi Domani.

A unique feature of the day is a two-course lunch specially designed by Dale Keith of the landmark The White Swan.

“I’ve created a special menu for visitors coming to Greytown on Graeme’s tour that features fresh, local produce and that celebrates the Wairarapa’s food producers and wine-makers,” Mr Keith said.

“It is fresh, colourful and seasonal and designed to be enjoyed as a group.”

After lunch, the tour party will visit a vineyard in the wine village of Martinborough for a wine-tasting before being driven to Featherston where they visit C’est Cheese delicatessen.

Mr Ransom is excited about his new business and is full of praise for the collaborative nature of local business groups such as the Country Village Heaven Marketing Group, with whom he has worked with on branding the tour, and Destination Wairarapa, the regional tourism organisation.

“I’m looking forward to launching this Greytown tour.

“This is one of those concepts where everybody is a beneficiary and the whole Wairarapa community will benefit from more money being spent in the region.”