GREENLEES, Jennifer Mary.

On 11th October 2017 at Masterton, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John (deceased), Paul and Sandra (Masterton), Phil (Gold Coast), Jane and Ross Fibbes (Lower Hutt), Nick and Rebecca (Masterton), David and Aysel (Masterton). Loved Nana of Serena; Michael, Andrew, Emma and Liam; Tony, Shane, and Brett; Dean, Mark and Ellen; Kendyl and Joseph; Annissa and her great grandchildren Mia, Willow, Nevy, Ollie, and Enzo; Joel, Kayla, Zac, Tyler, Asha; and Isaac. In lieu of flowers a donation to Kahukura would be appreciated, either sent to PO Box 96 Masterton or left at the service.

A service to give thanks for Jennifer’s life will be held at St Patrick’s Church, Queen Street Masterton on Tuesday 17th October at 2.00pm followed by interment at Riverside Cemetery. Messages to the family may be sent to

PO Box 307 Masterton 5840.



