GRAY, William Alfred (Bill).

William Alfred (Bill).

Peacefully at Roseneath Lifecare on 27 September 2017. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Andrea and Richard, and Phil and Bridget. Loved Grandad of Alison and Gemma; Gibson and Libby.

A service for Bill will be held in St David’s Union Church cnr Victoria and High Sts, Carterton on Friday 29th September 2017 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Gray family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or left on Bill’s tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz