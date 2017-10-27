GRANGE, Steven Randall.

GRANGE,

Steven Randall.

On October 24, 2017 at home in Masterton, aged 61 years. Very much loved husband and best friend of Jen. Much loved father of Melissa, Nicole (deceased), and Lance. Brother of Erl, Paul, and Larry. Loved by his nieces and Jen’s family. Messages can be left on Steven’s tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz

A service to celebrate Steven’s life will be held in The Lighthouse Church, Intermediate Street, Masterton on Monday October 30 at 11:00am followed by private cremation.



