GOVERNOR-WIREMU, Terri-Lee Manua.

Terri-Lee Manua.

On 10th October 2017 peacefully at home in Masterton with her whanau around her. Aged 40 years. Dearly loved wife of Joe. Much loved mother of Danni-Leigh (dec), De’Sharna, Francis, Hinemaia and Ngakita. Loved daughter of Frini and Cheryl. Loved daughter in law of Wimaki and the late Makere. Loved sister in law of Butch and Mellisa, Duncan and Kyra, Kathrine and Charlie. Loved Grandaughter of the late Hugh and Millie Waipuka, Timothy and the late Hazel Governor.

A service to give thanks for Terri-Lee’s life will be held at Tumapuhia Marae, Homewood Road, Homewood, Riversdale Coast on Friday 13th October at 11.00am followed by a burial at Taupare Urupa.



