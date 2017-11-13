GOODIN, Amelia Betty (Betty).

GOODIN,

Amelia Betty (Betty).

Peacefully, after a well lived life, on 11th November 2017 at Lansdowne Court, Masterton. Dearly loved wife of the late Vic. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Pauline and Warren Dykes (Waipukurau), Carol and John Wingate (Alfredton), Bill and Karel (Carterton), Ian and Gill (Carterton), Adrienne and Alan McCartney (Greytown), Lindsay and Lois (Tauranga) and Melissa and Bryan Styles (Carterton). Treasured Nana of her 17 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Special Nana G to many. A special thanks to Lyndale and Lansdowne Court staff for their care of Mum over the last six years. No flowers please by request.

A service for Betty will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road Carterton, on Thursday 16th November 2017 at 2pm followed by private cremation. Messages to the Goodin family C/- P.O. Box 185 Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz