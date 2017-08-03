GODBOLD, Cherie Pauline Ann

GODBOLD, Cherie Pauline Ann.

(formerly of Upper Hutt) On 1st August 2017, at home with her family in Masterton, aged 66. Former wife of Jim Godbold, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Anita and Tony Baker (Masterton). Dearly loved Nana of Cameron, Mitchell, Abbey, Benny and Cody. Loved sister of Al Johnston, Gary Johnston, and Johnnie Johnston, and the late Reggie and Terry. Loved Aunty of her nieces and nephews, and a good friend and colleague to many.

A service to celebrate Cherie’s life will be held at Rosewood 415 Queen Street Masterton on Friday 4th August at 2.00pm followed by private cremation. The family would like to thank the Oncology and Palliative Care Teams and Masterton Medical for their outstanding care and support. Cherie will be at home on Friday morning, 5 Crayne Street Masterton for those wishing to visit.



Masterton FDANZ

rosewoodfuneralhome.co.nz