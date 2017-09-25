GLEESON, Terrence Maurice (Terry).

GLEESON,

Terrence Maurice (Terry).

Peacefully after a very short illness surrounded by family at his home in Masterton on 24th September 2017 having just turned 86. Dearly loved husband of the late Clarice. Much loved and respected father & father-in-law of Maureen & Colin Cooper, Michael & Alison, Barry & Christine, Patricia & Graham Kerr, Sharyn & Dale Sellwood, Murray, Leeane & Kevin Flynn, Angela and the late Bob Paku, Bevan & Geraldine. Treasured Grand-dad of his 33 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.

“Now With His Beloved Clarice”

Messages may be sent C/- PO Box 2035 Kuripuni, Masterton 5842.

Friends are invited to attend Terry’s funeral service in St. Patricks Catholic Church, Queen Street, Masterton on Friday 29th September at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. Rosary will be recited in the church on Thursday evening at 7.00pm.



