Gladstone School Permanent Scale A Y3 – Y4 Teacher

Gladstone School Permanent Scale A Y3 – Y4 Teacher

We seek a collaborative teacher who will inspire curiosity, encourage creativity, and engage learners in a variety of quality learning experiences. Strengths in Literacy, Numeracy and the integration of ICT essential, with a commitment to student engagement. The successful applicant will need to be a reflective practitioner, who is passionate about teaching with strong interpersonal skills.

Application details are available on our school website www.gladstone1.school.nz

School visits are welcomed.

Please contact our Principal Margaret Hyslop on 06 3727601 or 027 348 4874, or Deputy Principal Graham Brown on 06 372 7601 to arrange a visit.