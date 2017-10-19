GLADSTONE SCHOOL OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR

We require an enthusiastic school office administrator to join our fantastic rural primary school team. The position is for 27 hours per week, to be worked Monday to Friday during term time. The suitable applicant must have proven ability in using information communication technology and have excellent communication skills.

Application details are available from our school website on www.gladstone1.school.nz

Visits are welcomed.

To arrange a school visit please contact either Margaret Hyslop (Principal) or Graham Brown (Deputy Principal) on 06 372 7601.

Applications close on the 1 November 2017.