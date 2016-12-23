Giving a koha of time

Enliven’s Kandahar Home in Masterton recently became a Christmas creative hub when a group of children from Mauriceville School teamed with residents to make Christmas cards.

The ‘Christmas Care Cards for Seniors’ project is part of Koha Koncept, a new initiative being rolled out in the Wairarapa.

“The Koha Koncept is a collection of projects aimed around doing positive things in the community and it had a great start with the ‘Christmas Care Cards for Seniors’ project,” Koha Koncept volunteer Nikki Lafferty said.

“Christmas is about spending time with family and some older citizens may not have family living nearby so the Christmas card project is about paying it forward and spreading a little happiness in the community.

“The children’s contribution has helped a total of 150 cards be made for elders in Wairarapa rest homes.”

Nikki said the card making session gave children the opportunity to make Christmas cards for local elders while socialising with the residents of Kandahar Home.

“It was really special to have Kandahar Home host the card making and spend that time with the kids. There was a great turnout of residents, who enjoyed the kids company for the morning, and the children made beautiful Christmas cards,” Nikki said.

“The best news though, is that the principal of Mauriceville School has indicated an interest in the school children spending more time visiting Kandahar Home next year! I think it’s fantastic that an on-going relationship could be built from here.”

Kandahar recreation team leader Di McCuish says the Christmas card project was a big hit at Kandahar Home and the home’s residents are looking forward to having an ongoing relationship with the school.

“Many of our residents enjoy craft and they love having children visit their home, so it was a perfect project to be part of,” Di said.