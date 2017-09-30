GASPER, Jayne Christine (nee Vincent).

GASPER,

Jayne Christine (nee Vincent).

On September 28, 2017 at Wairarapa Hospital, aged 57 after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family: Tomaz, her husband, Bruno and Georgia her children, and her sister Catherine Renwicks. Loved daughter of Theresa and the late Brian Vincent. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Jeremy, Peter (deceased), Timothy, Jonathan, Ed and Cherie, and Paul. Loved Aunt of Maddie, Lily, and Stanton.

A service to celebrate Jayne’s life will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street Masterton on Tuesday 3rd October at 1.00pm followed by private cremation. The family ask that you wear colourful clothing and please no flowers, however a donation to the Cancer Society may be left at the service or sent to PO Box 121 Masterton. Messages to the family may be sent to [email protected]



Masterton FDANZ

rosewoodfuneralhome.co.nz