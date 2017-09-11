GASKIN, Russell (Mathias) Wayne.

Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on 10th September 2017. Dearly loved son of the late Barry and Materoa. Loved brother of Peter (deceased), Marlene, Rosemarie (deceased), Doreen and Bill. Father of Kerry and Chevy and uncle of Richard.

Russell will be at the Te Rangimarie Marae, Cole Street Masterton, from 3.30pm today Monday, until his service on Wednesday 13th September 2017 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Clareville Cemetery. Messages to the Gaskin family C/- P.O. Box 185 Carterton 5743 or left on Russell’s tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz