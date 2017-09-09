GALYER, May Esther (nee Sime).

On September 7, 2017 peacefully at Kandahar Home, Masterton, aged 87 years. Much loved wife of the late Richard. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Keith, Tony and Maureen, Brian, Ann and Aolla Wichman, Allan and Shona, Janet and Rangi, Elaine and Paul Aporo. Loved Nana of all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. May is at 160 Cole Street, Masterton until the service if you would like to visit.

A service to celebrate May’s life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road, Masterton on Wednesday September 13 at 11:00am followed by private cremation.



