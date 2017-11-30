Fuller takes Kuranui reins

Simon Fuller will take over as principal of Kuranui College from Term 2 next year. PHOTO/SUPPLIED

Kuranui College has appointed Simon Fuller as its new principal for 2018.

The 34-year-old is currently principal of Opunake High School in South Taranaki.

He was assistant principal of Naenae College, and before that assistant principal and head of science at Taita College.

He studied chemistry at the University of Canterbury and began his teaching career at Roncalli College in Timaru.

The appointment follows the departure of Geoff Shepherd, who completes his sabbatical at the end of this year.

A keen outdoorsman, Fuller has also played a variety of sports including rugby, cricket and basketball, and has managed and coached a number of sports teams.

Mr Fuller’s wife Laura was a Kuranui student, as was his mother-in-law Clare Crawford.

Crawford was principal of Kahutara School for 10 years and is nowMr principal of South End School in Carterton.

Mr Fuller said he was thrilled about the prospect of leading Kuranui College.

“My family have strong links with Greytown and the college and the opportunity for them to return home will be amazing.

“I’m passionate about making a difference to the lives of young people, and I’m looking forward to working together with the board, staff and students to promote a positive and exciting environment for the Kuranui community.”

Kuranui board chairwoman, Belinda Cordwell, is extremely pleased with the new appointment.

“The board and the staff are really excited about appointing Simon — we feel he is a good fit for the college and the community.

“Along with the board, the staff were very much involved in the appointment decision.

“Simon brings a lot of energy, passion and understanding of where we come from, in terms of our school and what we are trying to achieve moving forward.

“We have a diverse mix of students, and we believe Simon will help to provide them with the best opportunities to be the very best they can be, in everything that they do during their time at the college.”

Mr Fuller will take up his new role in Term 2.