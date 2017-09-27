Full Time and Part Time Positions

NZ Dimensionsz Ltd is looking for the following people to join our great team here in Carterton. There are 2 full time and 1 part time positions. To see our wide range of product we produce go to www.nzdimensionz.com

Jack of All Trades

You will learn and be asked to perform a wide range of production methods.

Key Required Skills and Experience:

• Technical and or Mechanical Aptitude

• Experience in manufacturing operations (not essential but preference may be given to applicants who have had experience)

• Good verbal/communication skills.

• A can do attitude with the energy and enthusiasm to go the extra mile.

Design & Machine Operations

Your main job focus will be, but not limited to, operating digital printers, CO2 lasers and our water jet cutter.

Duties include:

• Monitor machine operations to ensure products are to standard.

• Performing operational Preventative Maintenance e.g. cleaning, checks, lubrication and any other required tasks

• Machine set up and standard operation, show good accuracy and problem solving ability

Key Required Skills and Experience:

• CAD background, with ability to at least read and understand CAD drawings is a bonus

• Computer skills of an intermediate level

• Good verbal/communication skills.

• A can do attitude with the energy and enthusiasm to go the extra mile.

Graphic Designer

This position is part time and we can be flexible on the days and hours of work.Minimum Requirements:

• Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite and other CAD based programmes.

• Working knowledge of HTML and the production of HTML based mailers.

• Good communication skills.

• Conceptual and creative ability.

• Ability to work accurately under pressure essential.

If this opportunity sounds like you and you meet the criteria above we would like to hear from you. Please send your CV and covering letter to Positions, PO Box 142 Carterton 5743 or email [email protected]

Applications for this position will close on 20th October 2017