Freedom campers cause frustration

Freedom campers making the most of the south Wairarapa coast last summer. PHOTO/HAYLEY GASTMEIER

HAYLEY GASTMEIER

A coastal South Wairarapa business owner has spoken out in frustration about freedom campers.

After years of planning, John Priest opened Ngawi’s Waimeha Camping Village in June.

He told South Wairarapa District Council (SWDC) at its Wednesday meeting last week the business had cost him “about five-times more” than originally thought, but he was happy it was finally off the ground.

One element bothering him was that campers regularly parked vans directly in front of his gateway and hung around there for days, free of charge.

He estimated that the space outside his property could fit about 100 camper vans, and he anticipated that this area would be packed-out at Christmas with campers seeing little reason to pay to stay somewhere next to a spot they were entitled to camp in for free.

Mr Priest said the public toilet located outside his property was probably what attracted campers to the spot.

More and more people were visiting the popular coastal stretch, with the Cape Palliser lighthouse an attraction.

As well as a financial hit on his business, freedom campers were having a negative effect on the coastline.

Mr Priest told the council to look at Abel Tasman as an example.

“We don’t just freedom camp there, do we?”

He wanted to work in partnership with SWDC to ensure the coastline was treated with respect and remained beautiful.

He said if council promoted the camping sites in South Wairarapa, it would be boosting the local economy while reducing its workload.

Cleaning up litter left behind by freedom campers and servicing the coast’s public toilets would be jobs minimised for council, as registered camping sites had the necessary facilities.

SWDC Maori Standing Committee chairman Reuben Tipoki sympathised with Mr Priest, whose family has owned the land on which the camping village sits since 1971.

Mr Tipoki said he was happy Mr Priest had raised freedom camping and associated issues, which he also faces at his family business, Lake Ferry Holiday Park.

Some travellers were simply just taking advantage of South Wairarapa.

“People are coming and not spending a cent in the district, making a mess and leaving,” Mr Tipoki said.

Councillor Colin Olds said Mr Priest had made a “big investment” in the district.

Having recently retired from running accommodation in Featherston, Mr Olds said it was “hard competing with something that costs nothing”.

SWDC chief executive Paul Crimp recently applied to the Government for funding to help towards a $202,000 coastal infrastructure upgrade.

If approved, new toilets, extended freedom camping areas and improved coastal rubbish collection would be implemented.

On Friday, Mr Crimp said this upgrade was necessary as a significant increase in visitors in recent years meant existing amenities could not cope.

“We’ve got to do something to accommodate the existing volumes,” he said.

Throughout the Long Term Plan process, the council would be looking for input from other people in the community who were affected by freedom campers.

Mr Crimp said the feedback received would then be considered by SWDC when looking to the future.

Destination Wairarapa manager David Hancock encouraged the region’s campground owners to put their views on the matter forward to SWDC.

“We will support those submissions where we can.”