Freedom campers cause frustration

Freedom campers making the most of the south Wairarapa coast last summer. PHOTO/HAYLEY GASTMEIER
HAYLEY GASTMEIER
[email protected]
A coastal South Wairarapa business owner has spoken out in frustration about freedom campers.
After years of planning, John Priest opened Ngawi’s Waimeha Camping Village in June.
He told South Wairarapa District Council (SWDC) at its Wednesday meeting last week the business had cost him “about five-times more” than originally thought, but he was happy it was finally off the ground.
One element bothering him was that campers regularly parked vans directly in front of his gateway and hung around there for days, free of charge.
He estimated that the space outside his property could fit about 100 camper vans, and he anticipated that this area would be packed-out at Christmas with campers seeing little reason to pay to stay somewhere next to a spot they were entitled to camp in for free.
Mr Priest said the public toilet located outside his property was probably what attracted campers to the spot.
More and more people were visiting the popular coastal stretch, with the Cape Palliser lighthouse an attraction.
As well as a financial hit on his business, freedom campers were having a negative effect on the coastline.
Mr Priest told the council to look at Abel Tasman as an example.
“We don’t just freedom camp there, do we?”
He wanted to work in partnership with SWDC to ensure the coastline was treated with respect and remained beautiful.
He said if council promoted the camping sites in South Wairarapa, it would be boosting the local economy while reducing its workload.
Cleaning up litter left behind by freedom campers and servicing the coast’s public toilets would be jobs minimised for council, as registered camping sites had the necessary facilities.
SWDC Maori Standing Committee chairman Reuben Tipoki sympathised with Mr Priest, whose family has owned the land on which the camping village sits since 1971.
Mr Tipoki said he was happy Mr Priest had raised freedom camping and associated issues, which he also faces at his family business, Lake Ferry Holiday Park.
Some travellers were simply just taking advantage of South Wairarapa.
“People are coming and not spending a cent in the district, making a mess and leaving,” Mr Tipoki said.
Councillor Colin Olds said Mr Priest had made a “big investment” in the district.
Having recently retired from running accommodation in Featherston, Mr Olds said it was “hard competing with something that costs nothing”.
SWDC chief executive Paul Crimp recently applied to the Government for funding to help towards a $202,000 coastal infrastructure upgrade.
If approved, new toilets, extended freedom camping areas and improved coastal rubbish collection would be implemented.
On Friday, Mr Crimp said this upgrade was necessary as a significant increase in visitors in recent years meant existing amenities could not cope.
“We’ve got to do something to accommodate the existing volumes,” he said.
Throughout the Long Term Plan process, the council would be looking for input from other people in the community who were affected by freedom campers.
Mr Crimp said the feedback received would then be considered by SWDC when looking to the future.
Destination Wairarapa manager David Hancock encouraged the region’s campground owners to put their views on the matter forward to SWDC.
“We will support those submissions where we can.”
people have been camping at Ngawi for years long before Mr Priest set up his business. it would be a great shame if the spot was closed. perhaps Mr Priest might make some extra land available for the infux of campers he is expecting away from his front gate.
People are coming to the area to freedom camp for the excellent surfing in the area. People have been freedom campin in this area since the 1970s. I hope the council can put the public value in recreation and leisure ahead of Mr Priests interest in making a profit.
At $18 per person per night & have to pay $2 for 5 min shower Just to park on a un-powered site Far too expensive.
Why not offer shower for the freedom campers as they have to pay
We stayed at campground in South Island $5 per person
All amenities including kitchen were available at extra cost if you wanted them even if you didn’t stay at camp
Mr Priest why dont you try that I’m sure you would entice a lot of the freedom campers even just for shower —more money for you
As for the freedom campers outside your place. They were there first. You knew what it was like You have no right to complain
We did 3 months travel in the South Island a few years ago in our modest motor home and we spent over $8000 in that time, sometimes at camps mostly free or low cost parking. Maybe our money didn’t go to camps but it sure went somewhere. Freedom dosent mean free!!!
We own a home, pay rates and taxes in our area and I sure don’t mind if someone from another area wants to use our public toilets or rubbish bins.
It’s sad that Mr Priest’s business expectations are not being met & that the anticipated return on his $$investment is not being realised. I wonder if he did any market research to ascertain whether freedom campers wanted a motorhome park at Ngawi? Or perhaps he should have surveyed. several hundred freedom campers – both oversea visitors & NZer’s to find out why we enjoy Freedom Camping – either of these surveys would most likely have clearly indicated no interest in a paid camping ground in that area. Many Freedom Campers are happy to pay for a hot shower & laundry facilities – maybe Mr Priest can still make a return on his investment by meeting this need.
Drop your prices in the winter months and maybe you will get more people coming to stay.
Why don’t we ban picnics in the park also, I’m sure McDonald’s would appreciate of council legislated away their competition
What Mr Priest is saying is really tantamount to outlawing home-made scones so that people are forced to buy from a bakery.
By in large csc Motorhomers spend around$60a day every day while traveling.. Small vanners apparently spend even more but not at camps rather saving their money for adventure attractions.. Sitting in a camp dosnt give them what they came for. Tourism in NZ is big business and council’s are seeing that now and are realising that the monies are wide spread around the districts, not just camping..
So open a takeaway caravan and capitalise on the extra footfall…seen it at Long Bay Camp Coromandel. Heaps of locals hamg out there for a cheap feed coffee and walk the beach.
Hi Im an NZMCA caravaner is there a motor camp at Cape Paliser with power and showers?
I wonder how much he charges a night to stay in his camp
But surely Mr Priest knew that freedom campers stayed there before starting up his business?
I’m sure the freedom campers spend in the district already – fuel, food & drink for instance.
I’m not sure who else in the district would benefit financially other than Mr Priest, if the free camping area was closed. Certainly no additional businesses. I say leave well enough alone.