Free pool entry mooted

By Hayley Gastmeier

[email protected]

Introducing free entry at South Wairarapa pools, upgrading the Featherston dog pound, and funding new footpaths are the district council’s leading proposals for the year ahead.

South Wairarapa District Council (SWDC) has released its consultation document, addressing proposed changes to the 2017-2018 annual plan.

In its consultation document, the council said it hoped to see greater use of its pools over the 15-week summer season by removing entrance fees to the pools in Featherston, Greytown and Martinborough.

This was estimated to cost between $45,000 to $60,000 per year after factoring in loss of revenue and increased operating costs. This would have to be covered by rates.

The council document said the Featherston dog pound at the Johnston St recycling centre was “no longer reflective of a modern facility”.

It said an initial proposal to rebuild the pound on the corner of Johnston St, with easy access to the dog exercise park, was delayed while it considered a Wairarapa-wide dog facility with the region’s other councils.

This option was still being investigated.

Depending on the findings, SWDC would either build a new facility in Featherston, or direct the proposed spend of $120,000 towards a single joint pound for the district.

Following significant feedback from ratepayers, the council is planning improvements to pedestrian crossings and footpaths, as well as adding new footpaths in urban areas.

Rates would not be affected should this proposal go ahead, but the funds would come from deferring some road rehabilitation works.

Another key initiative in the document was to accelerate the implementation of the wastewater irrigation plan, which aims to discharge 100 per cent of the district’s wastewater to land rather than water.

Submission forms are available from SWDC in Martinborough, on the council’s website, and at all South Wairarapa libraries.

Mayor Viv Napier, councillors, and community board members will be discussing the consultation document at informal public workshops throughout the district early next month.

Ratepayers have until 4pm on May 12 to have their say. The annual plan will be adopted on June 28.