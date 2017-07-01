FRASER, Morgan Ross

FRASER,

Morgan Ross

(Private, M1035287).

Of Riversdale, unexpectedly at Mt Taranaki, aged 22 years. Dearly loved son of Sherryl and Glen. Much loved step-son of Corrina and the late Don. Much loved brother of Meredith, Sam, Jessie, Lauren, Quinn, Ethan, Alex, Ava, Abby and Elsa. Much loved grandson of Dave and Lorraine; Helen and Ross; Sherilyn and Graham; and the late Claire. Messages to Morgan’s family may be posted c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842.

In lieu of flowers, donations New Zealand Land Search and Rescue PO Box 13182, Christchurch 81411 or Taranaki Alpine Cliff Rescue PO Box 911, New Plymouth 4340.

Funeral service details to follow.

