FOUHY Daniel Patrick (Pat) QSM

FOUHY Daniel Patrick (Pat) QSM (ret. J.P)

Peacefully at the farm, Marima (Pahiatua) on Monday 24th July 2017 aged 97 years. Loved husband of the late Marie. Much loved father and father in-law of Mary & Don McIntyre (Christchurch), Steve & Denise (Turakina), Joe & Lea (Pahiatua) and Glenda Zander (Perth). Adored grandfather of 9 and the late Rachel Samuels and great grandfather of 17 and the late Steven Samuels. Cherished brother of Sister Helena (Pahiatua) and the late Tim, Con, Bill, John, Ed, Molly (Mel).

In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349 Palmerston North, would be appreciated or may be left at the Mass. Messages to Fouhy Family c/- PO Box 23 Pahiatua.

A Rosary will be recited at St Brigid’s Church, Pahiatua at 7pm, on Friday 28th July, followed by a Requiem Mass on Saturday 29th July at 11.00am. Interment at Mangatainoka Cemetery, Pahiatua.

Monarch Funeral Home Ltd

(06) 3766662