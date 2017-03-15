Former Tinui Hotel sold

The old Tinui Hotel was moved to Greytown in 2008 and given a new lease on life, becoming an elegant multi-bedroom home on a grand scale. Now it has found new owners.

By Emily Norman

The old Tinui Hotel, which was moved to Greytown in 2008 has been resold.

Its new owners renovated the house after its relocation, and the property now has a capital value of $1.75m, boasting nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, three indoor living areas, an entrance hall, and formal sitting room.

The two-storey Tinui Hotel building, which now sits on Jellicoe St, had served the rural community at Tinui for more than 70 years.

In 2007 its owners sold the building to Barbara Webster and Duncan Galletly, both of Wellington, who relocated it to Greytown, and a smaller building was constructed in its place at Tinui.

At the time, its sale caused considerable distress among some residents who took an appeal to the Environment Court.

At the end of 2007, the Environment Court found although the hotel had been used for “routine social occasions” the evidence did not support a finding the building was associated with historic events “of even local significance”.

Jaime Slater of Harcourts Greytown said she sold the property unconditionally with multiple interest within 12 weeks, however it had been on the market with other companies prior.

Interest in the property’s “beauty, excellence, and exceptional quality of renovations” had drawn in interest from around New Zealand and overseas, she said.

“It’s always a pleasure marketing properties in the Wairarapa area that encourage others to want to move to our region,” she said.

“Properties like this, with ‘X factor’, really do showcase to out-of-towners what wonderful properties the Wairarapa region has to offer.”

She could not confirm what the property’s selling price was, but said the buyers were from “out of the area and all parties felt it was a special result”.