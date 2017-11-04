FLUTEY, Stuart Ivor.

FLUTEY,

Stuart Ivor.

On 3rd November 2017, peacefully at home, aged 80. Loving son of Rebecca (Rita) and William Flutey (both deceased). Loved husband of the late Jill. Much loved father and father-in-law of Hema (dec), Angela and Geoff, David (dec), Stuart (Tony) and Shirley, Jacqueline and Scott (dec), and Maxine. Beloved grandad and great grandad of his mokopuna. Loved brother, uncle, great uncle and friend to many. Stuart will lie at 27 Grant Crescent, Masterton for those wishing to visit.

His funeral will be at the house on Monday 6th November at 11.00am followed by cremation.



Masterton FDANZ

rosewoodfuneralhome.co.nz