FLOWER, Stella Anne.

On June 30, 2017 suddenly but peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital. Much loved wife of the late John Flower. Cherished mother and Mother-in-law of Mike and Gill, Ken and Karen. Loved Granny of Kristy and Kim; Michael, Colin and Graeme. Good friend of Veda Leslie and neighbour of Jan and Pat Byle. All messages c/- PO Box 460, Masterton 5840 or can be left on Stella’s tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz

A service to celebrate Stella’s life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road Masterton on Friday July 7, at 2:00pm. Followed by private cremation.

‘Gone too Soon’



