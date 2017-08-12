FLANNERY, William James ‘Bill’ (of Masterton).
On 10 August 2017, peacefully at Wellington Hospital, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Sheila. Much loved father and father-in-law of Lance and Phillippa (Rangiora), Lyn (deceased), Blair and Robyn (Masterton), Chris and Sean (Napier). Loved grandad of Alise and Erin; Anna and Katie; Jamie, Daniel and Shyanne. Loved great grandad of Harper. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Marie and Vic Funnell (Australia), Ross (deceased) and Elwyn Flannery (Eketahuna).
A service to celebrate Bill’s life will be held at Rosewood 415 Queen Street, Masterton on Tuesday 15 August at 2.00pm followed by private cremation.
Masterton FDANZ
rosewoodfuneralhome.co.nz