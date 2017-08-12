FLANNERY, William James ‘Bill’

FLANNERY, William James ‘Bill’ (of Masterton).

On 10 August 2017, peacefully at Wellington Hospital, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Sheila. Much loved father and father-in-law of Lance and Phillippa (Rangiora), Lyn (deceased), Blair and Robyn (Masterton), Chris and Sean (Napier). Loved grandad of Alise and Erin; Anna and Katie; Jamie, Daniel and Shyanne. Loved great grandad of Harper. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Marie and Vic Funnell (Australia), Ross (deceased) and Elwyn Flannery (Eketahuna).

A service to celebrate Bill’s life will be held at Rosewood 415 Queen Street, Masterton on Tuesday 15 August at 2.00pm followed by private cremation.



Masterton FDANZ

rosewoodfuneralhome.co.nz