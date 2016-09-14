Fire house ‘a total loss’

By Hayley Gastmeier

hayley.gastmeier@age.co.nz

A rural home north of Masterton was devastated by a huge fire yesterday morning.

Multiple fire trucks scrambled to the scene but were unable to save the Kiriwhakapapa house, which was located 4.3km from the State Highway 2 turn-off and down a gravel road.

Masterton fire station officer Tony Gibbs said the people living at the weatherboard clad house had not been home when the fire broke out.

“The owner was out on the farm. One of the locals noticed smoke coming from the house and called it in.”

Two fire engines from Masterton, one from Mauriceville, and another truck and tanker from Carterton were called to the fire about 8am

Mr Gibbs said the single story home was gutted.

“It’s a total loss. The house was well involved so all we could do was protect sheds and vehicles. It was going end-to-end when we got here.”

By 10am the fire had been put out but firefighters remained at the property working to dampen hot spots.

The cause of the blaze was still being determined by fire safety investigators yesterday afternoon.

Mr Gibbs said no conclusions had been drawn as to the cause other than the seat of the fire had been in the kitchen area.

The home belongs to the Campbell family, who did not wish to comment on their loss to media.