Festival tipped for bigger things

By Jake Beleski

[email protected]

The success of Saturday’s inaugural Gladstonebury music festival has prompted organiser Nikki King to say they owe it to the fans to come back “bigger and better” next year.

The sold-out event went ahead at Gladstone Vineyard in “perfect weather”, and although there were always things to improve, there were no major hiccups.

“We were so worried because so many events had been rained off, but we were really blessed with the weather,” King said.

“It was a brilliant day . . . I can’t really explain how I’m feeling right now — it’s just amazing.”

The purpose of the event was to get people out there enjoying music they hadn’t heard before, she said.

Twenty bands performed on the two stages in front of over 400 people at the event affectionately named after the ‘Glastonbury Festival’, an event held in England each year that attracts upwards of 130,000 people.

There were no big name performers, but that was the way it was supposed to be, King said.

“The quality of the music was superb — I don’t think we could have done any better.

“Everybody was on the same level of musicianship, and the thing I kept saying to people was that you don’t have to be famous to be good.”

Next time around the organisers will have more time to prepare, after the serious planning for this year’s event had only begun in December last year.

Among other benefits it would give them an opportunity to apply for a bigger licence, she said.

“We definitely want to be back bigger and better next year.

“We’ll have more time to get things sorted so we should be able to go a little bigger.”

They would consider shortening the length of the day, and possibly adding more stages if there was demand for that, she said.

On Saturday the music ran from 11am through to 10pm.

The two stages this time around had worked “really well”, and people enjoyed having the choice of going between the two.

“It went so smoothly, but that was down to the fact we had some good organisers on board with it.

“The people that came together at the top had such complementary skills — I don’t think we could have done it any better.”