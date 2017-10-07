Festival-goers get special treatment

Festival-goers at Toast Martinborough last year. PHOTO/FILE

JAKE BELESKI

Festival-goers planning to attend this year’s Toast Martinborough event can expect a more streamlined experience to previous years.

Toast Martinborough general manager, Anna Nielson, said it was about building on the success of last year’s event.

“There were some new innovations in regards to technology, and we did things quite differently to how they had been done for the first 25 years.

“We’re hoping we’ll be able to bed them down and make them work better and smoother.”

There was also plenty going on behind the scenes which would add to the experience, she said.

This year, a control centre will be set up where some of the festival’s service providers can operate from, allowing them to monitor the flow of people, and everything else that is happening.

“It will be more streamlined which people may not notice, but that’s a good thing.

“I’m really happy with where we’re at.”

Ticket sales had been “really positive” since going on sale last month.

A meeting with the Ticketek had provided a clear outlook of just how well the event was tracking, she said.

“I met with them last week to see how things were going and we’re forecast to sell out in the time we had thought we would.

“They said many events aren’t doing so well at the moment so it’s nice to know we’re bucking the trend.”

A long, miserable winter had put a damper on many events, but some sunshine in recent weeks had shown that summer was on its way, she said.

Toast Martinborough will be held on Sunday, November 19.