Fashion show booming

CAPTION: Organiser Robyn Cherry-Campbell and creative director Kate Williams on a break at the Oversew Fashion Awards rehearsals on Thursday PHOTO/BECKIE WILSON

By Beckie Wilson

The standard of entries for the Oversew Fashion Awards continues to get higher each year, organiser Robyn Cherry-Campbell says, with garments coming from as far away as France and Australia for this weekend’s event.

Entries from high school students have almost doubled since last year, with some schools incorporating garment-making into the curriculum.

Rehearsals for tonight’s sold-out awards at the Carterton Events Centre had been exciting, Mrs Cherry-Campbell said.

This year’s theme for designers was “A Time for Change”, in keeping with the sustainable movement. All Oversew entries must be made from 80 per cent pre-worn clothing.

When selecting the entries for the catwalk, Mrs Cherry-Campbell said she was amazed by some of the creations.

“They are made by real people for real people,” she said.

The Oversew Awards began in 2011 and have received a high level of national and international recognition for upcycling clothing.

This year’s event features two new categories, Menswear and Mini Collections.

“Everyone says [the awards] is getting better and we are here jumping to that,” Mrs Cherry-Campbell said.

Kate Williams of Featherston came on board this year as Creative Director, overseeing fittings, castings, choreography, music and styling.

As a past Oversew Awards runner-up and self-confessed fashion nerd, Mrs Williams has plenty of experience for the role, and has her own clothing label, WildFlower.

Co-ordinating the outfits with different body shapes, and pairing them with hair and make-up has been a challenge, but she thinks she has nailed it.

“The hair and make-up has a message for people that are watching the show to aspire to yourself, not a certain look. The outfits aren’t just about fitting, it’s about who it suits,” she said.

The models are “street cast”, including high school students, young mums and those with some experience wanting to get into the industry.

Limited tickets are still available for the Oversew matinee on Sunday, at eventfinda.co.nz.