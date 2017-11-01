Family seeks justice for beloved pet

Beloved family pet Nala was shot over the weekend. PHOTO/SUPPLIED

CHELSEA BOYLE

[email protected]

A Masterton family is devastated by the loss of their pet dog who was shot over the weekend and want to see justice.

The pet staffy, named Nala, was shot early on Saturday morning and died the next morning despite big efforts to save her.

It was “heart-wrenching” for owner, Shannon Kessler, who spoke about how shocking it was to realise her beloved pet had been deliberately shot in the heart.

Nala had wandered from home that morning, despite the big fence that had been put in to keep her on the property, and returned home trailing blood down Colombo Rd.

When the family noticed the wound on her chest they thought she had been stabbed, but an x-ray later confirmed the presence of a bullet.

“We never would have thought someone would do this to our dog,” Miss Kessler said.

“I don’t feel safe for the first time in my own home.”

Miss Kessler has had Nala since she was a puppy, and would give anything to have her dog back.

“She was a naughty little puppy, it felt like she would never learn and then one day it all clicked,” she said.

“Everything reminds me of her.”

She did not think she would ever get over it because Nala was “a part of the family” but she was desperate to get the word out.

“We’ve talked to all our neighbours, we don’t want this to happen to anyone else.”

Miss Kessler’s father, Gary Kessler, said Nala was the “best dog” and was never far behind him.

Nala played with the family’s chickens and gave the family a sense of security, Mr Kessler said.

There were so many other things the person responsible could have done, he said.

If Nala had annoyed somebody, they could have spoken to him about it, or even called the pound, he said.

He urged people to “talk before they act”.

Mr Kessler and his daughter both wanted to see justice and were hopeful they would see a result from the police investigation.

Miss Kessler wanted to see the gun taken away from the person responsible.

“They’ve ruined our lives. That’s the way I feel.”

She spoke highly of the veterinary team at South Wairarapa Veterinary Services and of the students who helped when Nala was transferred to Massey University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Palmerston North.

They were all so shocked to see what had happened to Nala, she said.

“They were surprised she was alive.”

Nala was alert when they had to say goodbye and for that, Miss Kessler said she was “grateful”.

The vet bills that were adding up were set to cost over $2000 and she has started a givealittle page for those who have said they want to help.

“It’s amazing how many people have been there for us.”

Senior sergeant Mike Sutton said they were still investigating the circumstances around the shooting, but felt confident inquiries had led to the right person.

They believed it was a low-calibre weapon, potentially an air rifle, that fired that shot, he said.