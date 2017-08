FALKNER, Larrimore Gordon (Larry)

FALKNER, Larrimore Gordon (Larry):

Passed away peacefully at Whanganui Hospital on Thursday 3 August 2017. Beloved husband of Elva. Loved brother of Keitha, Terry, Linden, and Maryanne.

Loved uncle of Gareth, Bevan, Larn; Alex, Richard; Gem, Verity; Stephen, Judith, Brenda, and Susan. Loved great uncle to many.

A funeral service for Larry will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui, on Thursday 10 August 2017 at 1:30pm.

