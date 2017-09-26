Eyeing up Cabinet post

Ron Mark with supporters at the Buckhorn in Carterton on Saturday. PHOTO/JADE CVETKOV

CHELSEA BOYLE

Carterton’s favourite cowboy still has big cards to play in forming the new government despite again polling in third place in the Wairarapa electorate.

New Zealand First deputy leader Ron Mark said the clear winner from the National Party, Alastair Scott, did not realise “how lucky he is” to have the mandate for such a “stunning” region.

Mr Mark was with supporters at the Buckhorn bar in Carterton on Saturday night as the results rolled in.

It put Mr Scott at the front of the pack with 14988 votes, with Labour candidate Kieran McAnulty behind him on 12242, leaving Mr Mark in a distant third with 7079 votes.

“Some disappointments there clearly,” Mr Mark said.

“But the end result has got New Zealand First in quite a strong position.”

The biggest blow for Mr Mark was not winning the mandate to represent the region he grew up in, as he said being a list MP was “not the same”.

“God I’d love to have the job.”

But Mr Mark said he accepted the judgement.

“Wairarapa voted clearly and emphatically for Alastair Scott,” Mr Mark said.

“Alastair has done the job the way he’s done it and people have given him the seal of approval.”

Looking forward, Mr Mark’s party will likely play a pivotal role in deciding who makes up the next government.

“The negotiations will be what they are, I’m not in any position to talk about what might be on the table.”

He has made no secret of his passion for defence, police and social welfare.

“I’d love to be involved in primary production, representing farmers, but again they will look at the results and say well Ron . . . they didn’t vote for you.

“It is what it is.”

He could not say if any of those things would be discussed – “I don’t know right now”.

As a list MP the wishes of his party would come first, he said.

“My personal aspirations will probably need to take a step back.

“But of course, everyone who goes to Parliament hopes and dreams that one day they will get to play a constructive part at the cabinet table.

“I’ll never give up on that desire.”

Mr Mark said he was now thinking of those who had been booted from Parliament.

“My thoughts now are with those MPs who haven’t been returned and their families, and parliamentary staff members, because this is always a difficult time,” he said.

“The voters don’t see what happens behind the scenes when you have had a jolt such as this.”

Mr Mark said he was humbled by the support he did have, and grateful for those who lent fence and paddock space for his hoardings.

“I won’t forget it,” he said.

“I’m really grateful for my team, they did an awesome job.

“The amount of assistance we got from new people who joined the team was phenomenal.

“Those are the people who make you get out of the bed in the morning and carry on.”