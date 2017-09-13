Executive Officer Position

Greytown Sport and Leisure

• Looking for a new direction?

• Are you self-motivated and highly organised?

• Good at managing and developing relationships, with a passion for sport, leisure and the community?

• Have a strong background in finance and experience with governance?

• And a great sense of humour?

Then this is a job for you!

The Greytown Sport and Leisure Society is a successful community organisation, supporting community-wide participation in sporting, leisure and recreational activities, with over 1,800 active members involved in 14 member clubs and societies.

We are seeking a committed individual to take over the reins of the Executive Officer and to build on the excellent work achieved since the Society’s incorporation in 2003.

The role is full time and would suit someone from a management or administrative background, preferably within the sports sector who is looking to work closer to home at this stage of their career.

For more information and an application form, email [email protected] or contact the Chair, Paul Southey on 027 230 5067.

Closing date: 5pm, Monday 9th October 2017