Excavator Operator

Would you like to work for a company with a great reputation for quality work and honesty, be home every night as all our work is Masterton based, and receive good pay and medical insurance for your family? The successful applicant will have a great attitude, ability to communicate and relate well with people, a good reputation and a passion for quality work.

Master Roads is a civil construction company in Masterton, serving primarily the rural sector in the Wairarapa, with a strong base of clients. We build and maintain forestry roading, farm tracks and races, design and build effluent ponds, horse arenas, driveways, commercial siteworks and a variety of other projects.

We have a new 5.5t excavator just arrived and another new 14t one about to be ordered, and we are seeking an experienced excavator operator to join our team and operate these machines, ideally with Class 5 licence..

To apply, email or post your CV with a covering letter to Tony Heyward Master Roads, PO Box 713 Masterton 5840

Email: [email protected]

Ph (06) 378 6319

Mob (027) 440 3711