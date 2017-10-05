EWEN, Julia Margaret.

On October 4th 2017, peacefully at Glenwood. In her 99th year, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter & Debbie, Ron & Jenny, George & Elaine and the late Marie & Wayne Jones. Special friend of Chris and Karma. Loving Nana to all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Messages to the Ewen family may be posted C/- PO Box 88, Masterton 5840.

A Service for Julia will be held at Rosewood 415 Queen Street, Masterton on Monday 9 October at 2.00pm followed by private cremation.

