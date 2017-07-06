EVANS, Brian Patrick.

Of Featherston. On 4th July 2017 peacefully at Wellington Hospital. In his 80th year. Dearly loved husband of Noreen for 53 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Michael, Sonya, and Shaun and Kerry.

Treasured Grandad of William, and Amy. A loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Wellington Free Ambulance (Wairarapa Service) PO Box 601, Wellington 6140 would be appreciated and may be left in the church foyer.

Requiem Mass for Brian will be celebrated in St Teresa’s Catholic Church, Bell Street, Featherston on Tuesday 11th July 2017 at 11.00am followed by private cremation. Rosary will be recited in the church on Monday evening at 7.00pm. Messages to the Evans family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or can be left on Brian’s tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz