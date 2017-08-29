EPPLETT, Leonard Gordon (Len).

On 25 August 2017, peacefully at Carter Court, Carterton. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Agnes. Loved father and father in law of Maureen and Guy, Lynda and Bruce, Richard and Raewyn, and Darcy and Monique. Treasured Grandad of Shonalee, Kirsty, Brendon, Jessica, Cameron, Jason, and Jake, and Great Grandad of his 8 great grand- children.

A service for Len will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton, on Friday 1st September 2017, at 11am, followed by interment in the Clareville Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Epplett family can be sent c/- P O Box 185 Carterton 5743, or left on Len’s tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz