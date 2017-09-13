ENVIROSCHOOLS FACILITATOR

Masterton District

Do you have a passion for education for sustainability? Do you want to empower children and young people to take action for the environment?

We are looking for a new facilitator to deliver the Enviroschools programme in the Masterton District. The role involves motivating and guiding Enviroschools on their sustainability journey.

The successful applicant will have excellent relationship building and communication skills, be proactive and understand school and/or ECE environments, including the New Zealand curriculum.

We are initially offering a six month contract for approximately 10 – 11 hours per week.

Please contact Dana Carter on 021 526 053 if you have any questions.