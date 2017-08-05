EATON, Athol.

On August 3rd 2016 at Wairarapa Hospital. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of Jean, much loved father and father in law of Wynne and Joanne, loved Grandfather of Damon, Shane and Hayden. Great Grandfather of Jameson. Loved Uncle of Wendy and Roger. All messages to the Eaton family may be posted c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton.

A service will be held at Rosewood 415 Queen St, Masterton on Thursday, August 10th at 2.00pm followed by a private cremation.



