DYNAMIC MANAGER REQUIRED

For new Wine / Locals Bar opening in Featherston early November. Must be experienced in Hospitality and knowledgeable about local Wine, have a current Duty manager’s Certificate and Drivers licence.

Required to work full time, 5 evenings per week, suit local person.

Pay and conditions negotiable for the right person.

Please send CV or an email detailing your recent employment history and expectations, to Joanna: [email protected]