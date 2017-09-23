Driver/Operator

DRIVER / OPERATOR

Would you like to work for a company with a great reputation for quality work and honesty, have a variety of work, be home every night as all our work is Masterton based, and receive good pay and medical insurance for your family?

Master Roads is a civil construction company in Masterton, serving primarily the rural sector in the Wairarapa, with a strong base of clients. We build and maintain forestry roads, farm tracks and races, design and build effluent ponds, horse arenas, driveways, commercial siteworks and a variety of other projects.

We are seeking a driver / operator to join our team, with Class 2 and WTR licences. You will need some experience on small diggers and trucks, be happy to do some labouring work, have a great attitude, a good reputation, relate well with people, and be drug free.

To apply, email or post your CV with a covering letter to:

Tony Heyward

Master Roads,

P.O. Box 713

Masterton 5840

Email: [email protected]

Phone 06 378 6319 or 027 440 3711