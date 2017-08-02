Drive to bring refugees to Wairarapa begins

Dennis Bartlett says Wairarapa has enough room for refugees to come and start a new life. PHOTO/SUPPLIED

BECKIE WILSON

A committee has been formed to help make Wairarapa a resettlement area for refugees fleeing their countries for a safer, new beginning.

Masterton hosted a ‘Refugees Welcome’ meeting as part of a nationwide tour run by Murdoch Stephens, who is campaigning to double the country’s refugee quota.

About 50 people turned out to the meeting on last Wednesday night, which Dennis Bartlett, the meeting’s MC said was a great turn out.

He got 10 people signed up to form a committee to be the voice for Wairarapa on making it a welcoming refugee area.

“While there’s an election on it makes sense to put some pressure on the powers that be,” Mr Bartlett said.

The people that turned up were enthusiastic about offering the region as a place for refugees to call home.

“One stat is that 49 per cent of people in the country don’t live in an area that there are any refugees.

“Half the country doesn’t even have the opportunity to help refugees, so give us a go, we have plenty of room,” he said.

Auckland is “choka block” with no room for more refugees so rural regions are the answer.

“The issue now to me is to find some housing, and there’s probably more chance to find houses in Wairarapa like on farms,” he said.

Masterton Mayor Lyn Patterson was joined by Labour candidate Kieran McAnulty and Green Party candidate John Hart at Wednesday’s meeting.

“Alastair was invited . . . I asked him if he was prepared to sign the pledge to double the quota but hasn’t answered,” Mr Bartlett said.

In June last year, the government said it would raise New Zealand’s refugee quota to accept up to 1000 a year — the first rise since the quota was set at 750 in 1987.

“Once the election is gone and nothing’s changed, we are not going to go away, it is going to be an issue for whoever is running the country,” Mr Bartlett said.