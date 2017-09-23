DOYLE, Sheila.

DOYLE,

Sheila.

On the 21st September 2017, peacefully at Arbor House, Greytown. In her 78th year.

Beloved wife of Kevin. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Sean, and Stephen. Loved ‘Nain’ of Rebecca, Bernadette, Natasha and Great Grandma of Edward and James.

Will be sadly missed by her family in Wales and England. A special thanks to all staff at Arbor House and Dr. Nathan for their wonderful care.

A Requiem Mass for Sheila will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Greytown, on Tuesday 26th September 2017 at 11.00am followed by burial at Greytown Lawn Cemetery.

Rosary will be recited in the Church on Monday at 5.00pm.

Messages to the Doyle family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton or can be left on Sheila’s tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz