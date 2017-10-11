DOMETT, Penelope (Penny).

DOMETT,

Penelope (Penny).

Our beautiful Pen passed away at her home in Masterton on 5 October 2017. Cherished Mum of Josh, and daughter of Joy & Doug (dec). Loved sister of Nigel (dec), Simon, Duncan, & Ian. Loved by her nephews and nieces and also Trevor and Steve.

You will never be forgotten.

Messages and tributes may be sent to Lychgate, 306 Willis St, Wellington, or online at www.heavenaddress.co.nz

A celebration of Penny’s life will be held at St John’s In the City, Cnr Willis and Dixon Sts, Wellington on Monday 16 October at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

Lychgate Funerals

www.lychgate.co.nz

FDANZ

Tel (04) 385-0745