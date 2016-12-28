Diver dies at Riversdale Beach

A team of Riversdale lifeguards tended to a diver who had suffered a suspected heart attack at the beach this afternoon.

The man was pulled from the water and given CPR by a team of about five surf lifesaving staff as they waited for the Life Flight Westpac Rescue Helicopter to arrive, but the man died on the beach before the helicopter’s arrival.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at the northern end of the beach at about 2pm.