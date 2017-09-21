Ditching plastic bags

One Masterton supermarket is set to swap 1.2 million plastic bags per yer for compostable bags. PHOTO/CHELSEA BOYLE

CHELSEA BOYLE

A Masterton supermarket will soon be packing your groceries in compostable bags in a bid to ditch the plastic.

And a separate council-led initiative could also see jute bags given out free to Masterton residents.

Both initiatives have been sparked by community concern for the environmental impacts of single-use plastics bags, and come as New World asks shoppers to vote on whether the company will being charging its customers for the items.

Masterton Pak ‘n Save owner Paul de Lara-Bell said new compostable bags would be trialled at the store from November this year to about February or March 2018.

Customers would not notice a difference in the price tag, and would still be charged 10 cents per bag.

The bags would break down over time, and were marine safe – designed to sink if they ended up in the ocean.

He said the supermarket went through 1.2 million plastic bags per year.

That, added to what was being bundled out of other supermarkets in the region was contributing to a “huge issue” and he was keen to “make a difference”.

“Hopefully all the other supermarkets will follow suit, and if they do that’s going to be a hell of a lot less rubbish bags in the landfill.”

Mr de Lara-Bell said he was expecting the trial to go down well with customers.

“We’ll see how they hold up, they’re pretty strong.

“I’m sure everybody will be pleased to see this initiative.”

Mrs Patterson said the community was concerned about the high usage of plastic bags.

The council, alongside Trust House and the three local supermarkets, were working on a project that would see jute bags given to people in Masterton free of charge.

Mrs Patterson said it was still “early days” with details still to be ironed out, but she hoped they would be able to roll out the community initiative in December.

“We are excited about being able to do something that will hopefully help our environment.”

Masterton District Council Sustainability Advisor Agnes Piatek-Bednarek said she really hoped they would start to see a change in Masterton after the jute bags were rolled out.

“There are two things we have considered here,” she said.

“The first is the protection of the natural environment.”

Second, but perhaps more important, they needed to change the behaviour of people in the community, she said.

It was not something that would “change overnight” but based on personal experience in the UK, she recalled how the cost of plastic bags had help people switch to jute bags over time.

Countdown spokesperson James Walker said at this stage Countdown Masterton did not have any plans to move to compostable bags but they were talking to the Masterton District Council about introducing some reusable alternatives for the community.

Mr Walker said Countdown had introduced New Zealand’s first plastic bag free supermarket on Waiheke in May 2016, where they had compostable bags as an alternative.

New World Masterton was also approached for comment, but did not respond before time of publication.