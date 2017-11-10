DIDSBURY, Gaye (Margaret Gaye, nee Magan).

Of Pirinoa. On 8th November 2017 peacefully at home in the presence of family. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Tony. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Guy and Andrea, Bruce and Vicki, Mark (deceased), and Duncan and Carla. Loved Nana and Yaya of Jono, Lucy, and Heidi; Manu, Summer, Jackson, and Holly; Amelia, Georgie and Grace. Loved sister of Ian, Bruce, June, Ruth, Lois, and Fiona and a loved sister-in-law, auntie and friend to many. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Kahukura Palliative Care Service, P.O. Box 96 Masterton 5840 would be appreciated and may be left in the Church foyer.

A celebration of Gaye’s life will be held in St Luke’s Anglican Church, Cnr Main and Church Streets, Greytown on Tuesday 14th November 2017 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. Messages to the Didsbury Family, Pirinoa, RD2, Featherston 5772 or can be left on Gaye’s tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz