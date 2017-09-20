CUTLER, Pamela Margaret Elizabeth (Pam).

On September 19, 2017 peacefully in her sleep at home in Martinborough, aged 79 years. Much loved wife of Denis and mother to Gabrielle and the late Greig. Special mother-in-law to Michael and loving Grandma Pam to Seamus and his wife Natasha, Caitlin and Padraig. Denis and Gabrielle would like to sincerely thank the Kahukura Wairarapa Palliative Care Service for their support and care. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Wairarapa would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages may be left on Pam’s tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz

Mass will celebrated in St Anthony’s Catholic Church, Martinborough on Friday September 22 at 10:00am followed by private cremation.



