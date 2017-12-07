Customer service done right

Rosezanne Hope-Ross, left, and her daughter Issabella enjoying South Wairarapa hospitality. PHOTO/SUPPLIED

EMILY NORMAN

A visitor to Wairarapa has returned to Auckland with glowing reviews of a Greytown business that couriered some left-behind items to her last week.

Rosezanne Hope-Ross, a key account manager at the NZ Herald, had been Christmas shopping in the South Wairarapa town, when she stopped in to The French Baker in Greytown for “a coffee and a bite to eat”.

“I had bought some glass Christmas decorations in a homeware store and a fantastically cool dog collar from the pet shop in Greytown,” she said.

“After our coffee and cake, we then headed over to Wellington and I then realised that I had left the package with these items back at the bakery.

“In the morning I called and spoke with the manager Leo.

“She said that they had found the package with these lovely items – they were safe – and were sad to think that they had no way to contact the person who had left them.”

Upon finding out where Rosezanne lived, the bakery couriered the items to Auckland free of charge.

“She went to the trouble of bubble wrapping the glasses Christmas decoration and took care to put them in a cardboard box.”

Inside the box was a handwritten note from the staff at The French Baker.

It said: “…we were upset that you had left your treasures at The French Baker, so it is our pleasure to return them to you”.

“Have a wonderful, festive time, and we hope to see you soon back in Greytown.”

Rosezanne described the gesture as “going beyond the call of customer service and certainly something that would not happen here in Auckland”.